Central Coast congressmen say Venezuela briefing left them with more questions

The members of Congress representing California’s Central Coast were briefed on President Trump’s military actions in Venezuela on Wednesday.

Democratic congressman Jimmy Panetta represents parts of San Luis Obispo County, including Atascadero and Paso Robles. He said he left the briefing with more questions about the legal authority for the strike.

“This is the type of large scale operation that I would like to have seen Congress be notified about at a minimum,” Panetta told KCBX.

At a press conference Saturday, Trump said that Congress could have leaked the plans for the attack and arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro if they had been notified.

Congressman Salud Carbajal called Wednesday's briefing “limited and deficient.”

The Democrat representing Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo County said Trump hasn’t shared a clear plan on how to move forward in Venezuela.

“We need to make sure we have oversight hearings so [Trump] can answer these questions, not only for Congress, but for the American people,” Carbajal said. “They're in the dark.”

Both Panetta and Carbajal told KCBX that they would support a resolution blocking more military action in Venezuela.