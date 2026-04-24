SLO County DA raises concerns over South County Coalition campaign reporting

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow is raising concerns about a local political group’s campaign filings just weeks before the June election.

In a letter sent this week, Dow said the South County Coalition may be misclassified under rules enforced by the California Fair Practices Commission.

The group is currently registered as a general purpose committee, meaning it can support multiple candidates and causes. But Dow says recent filings suggest its spending has been focused almost entirely on one candidate—Jimmy Paulding, who is running for the District 4 seat on the County Board of Supervisors.

According to the letter, the coalition reported more than $10,000 for expenses for mailers, voter outreach, and campaign services. Dow suggested each was tied to support for Paulding’s campaign.

Dow wrote that the group’s activity raises potential violations of the state’s Political Reform Act, including possible misclassification of the committee type, failure to meet contribution reporting requirements and incomplete or inaccurate disclosures.

According to Dow, committees that primarily support a single candidate are required to follow stricter reporting rules.

In a statement to KCBX, the South County Coalition said it was established only a few weeks ago and plans to support multiple candidates in 2026 and beyond.

Dow asked the group to review its status, update its filings and ensure all candidates who are being funded are made known. The coalition has until April 27 to respond.

The District Attorney said failure to comply could result in civil penalties or misdemeanors with fines up to $5,000.

Dow noted the letter is not a final determination but a formal notice requiring immediate review and potential corrective action ahead of the election.