SLO County supervisor says election opponent violated finance rules

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding has filed a campaign finance complaint against his opponent in an upcoming District Four race.

Paulding, the incumbent, alleges that restaurant owner and candidate Adam Verdin accepted campaign donations from a real estate developer that exceed state limits.

The real estate development company Covelop donated $5,900 to Verdin twice — once in September and once in October of 2025.

SLO County follows contribution limits set by the state assembly, and county candidates can only receive $5,900 per election, per business.

Paulding says he filed a complaint with the California Fair Political Practices Commission about the almost 12 thousand dollar donation to Verdin’s campaign.

“ I think the right thing to do would be to play by our rules,” Paulding said, adding that he thinks Verdin should “publicly state that he made a mistake and that he's going to give the money back and address the problem.”

Campaign filings submitted earlier this month show the two $5,900 donations from Covelop.

Verdin’s campaign and Covelop didn’t respond in time to KCBX’s request for comment.

Verdin, who owns the restaurant Old Juan’s Cantina, has previously criticized Paulding for accepting money from political action committees.

Paulding told KCBX that he stands by his fundraising and supervisors should avoid taking money from real estate developers so their votes on land use projects are not influenced by campaign contributions.