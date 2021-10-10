Jimmy Paulding

-
Should San Luis Obispo have a formal policy regarding monuments? That was the discussion among city officials this week after a group proposed placing a…
-
Arroyo Grande city officials kicked off discussions this week on how to generate more revenue, agreeing an estimated $3.5 million dollars is needed to fix…
-
UPDATE Friday, JUNE 22 6 P.M.: San Luis Obispo County certified its election results Friday. Lynn Compton successfully defended her district 4 seat on the…
-
There remains 818 ballots to be processed in the recent election for the San Luis Obispo County District 4 supervisor seat. As of the June 11 counting…
-
Leading up to the June 5 primary election, KCBX News is presenting interviews with local candidates running for San Luis Obispo County offices. Today we…