© 2023 KCBX
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local leaders gather as SLO County works to repair Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published October 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM PDT
San Luis Obispo County is working to repair the Arroyo Grande Creek levee, which burst open from previous winter storms this year.
Photo by Amanda Wernik.
San Luis Obispo County is working to repair the Arroyo Grande Creek levee, which burst open from previous winter storms this year.

San Luis Obispo County is working to repair the Arroyo Grande Creek levee, which burst open from previous winter storms this year.

Central Coast local leaders were there today to see the progress firsthand.

With El Niño rainfall expected to come this winter, construction crews are removing sediment from the Arroyo Grande Creek to make sure its water can flow freely.

Kate Ballantyne is the deputy director of public works for SLO County.

“The goal of this project that you see going on behind us is to restore the system to pre-2023 conditions,” Ballantyne said.

State Senator John Laird, who represents parts of the Central Coast, was also at the levee today.

Assemblymember Dawn Addis, State Senator John Laird, SLO County Deputy Director of Public Works Kate Ballantyne, and District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding (Left to right).
Photo by Amanda Wernik.
Assemblymember Dawn Addis, State Senator John Laird, SLO County Deputy Director of Public Works Kate Ballantyne, and District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding (Left to right).

“The last time I was standing here was in the middle of the storms in January, where the levee had been notched,” Laird said. “There was a big concern about safety.”

Laird worked alongside Assemblymember Dawn Addis to secure more than $1 million in state funding to repair the creek’s levee.

“State Senator Laird and I had to stare down looming budget deficits to be able to bring money into our County to address this project, but it was one that I never questioned if we would prioritize after what we saw during the storms,” Addis said.

According to County officials, the Arroyo Grande Creek levee’s repair is expected to continue into the winter.

SLO County Deputy Director of Public Works Kate Ballantyne, State Senator John Laird, Assemblymember Dawn Addis, and District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding (Left to right).
Photo by Amanda Wernik.
Assemblymember Dawn Addis, State Senator John Laird, SLO County Deputy Director of Public Works Kate Ballantyne, and District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding (Left to right).

Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development Arroyo Grande Creekwinter stormEl NiñoDawn AddisJohn LairdJimmy Pauldingsan luis obsipo county
Amanda Wernik
Amanda Wernik is a reporter and substitute announcer at KCBX. She graduated from Cal Poly with a BS in Journalism. During her time at Cal Poly, she worked as a news anchor for KCPR Radio and as an intern for the CJ Silas Show on ESPN Radio.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More