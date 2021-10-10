-
Sierra Nevada snowpack numbers released by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on Wednesday show a mixed story for Californians. The…
-
The latest storm system to pass over the Central Coast helped boost local rain totals by a significant amount, according to the National Weather…
-
A series of storms are hitting the Central Coast this week, which means we could see flooding.The National Weather Service said Central Coast residents,…
-
The Red Cross is looking for seasonal volunteers on the Central Coast to train for El Niño storm response.Jessica Piffero is the Regional Director of…
-
Climate data released Thursday shows this winter's El Niño is still on track to be among the strongest ever recorded. While this may be good news for…
-
The City of Lompoc wants to make sure flood waters are controlled, if and when winter storms hit. The latest information from climatologists with NOAA…
-
California is facing the highest sea levels ever measured according to new information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).…
-
Construction on an emergency project begins this week along the Santa Barbara coast to prevent potential damage to Goleta Beach Park from the forecasted…
-
Broadcast date: 10/29/15Predicting the weather can be a challenging business. NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, asserts the El…
-
A large patch of warm water that has persistently been off of the West Coast throughout our drought, known as the 'blob,' is no longer there.…