High surf causes nearly $55,000 in damages in Pismo Beach

City officials in Pismo Beach are scrambling to address the aftermath of powerful waves that battered the coast, causing an estimated $55,000 in damages. The city is preparing for another round of high surf this week.

Waves of up to 25 feet pounded Pismo last week, eroding cliff sides, damaging coastal structures and depositing sand onto the streets.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Pismo Beach. Huge surf last week caused structural damage to the Chapman Estate, a cliffside mansion in Shell Beach.

“That damage included loss of stairs, coastal access at various locations adjacent to the pier, as well as damage to our volleyball courts on the beach,” City Manager Jorge Garcia said.

Most of the repairs are expected to be completed in a few weeks– but Garcia reports certain structures may require additional time, like the Chapman Estate, a cliffside mansion in Shell Beach.

“We need to get engineers and architects out to assess the extent of the damage and then create a plan on how to make the necessary repairs,” Garcia said.

Funding for most repairs will be drawn from the city council's fund allocated for addressing storm damage.

But Pismo Beach isn’t out of the woods yet, with the National Weather Service issuing another high surf advisory this week. The advisory predicts large breaking waves, ranging from 10 to 15 feet, with local sets potentially reaching up to 18 feet.

City crews are clearing storm drains of debris to gear up for the impending waves.

“It’s part of what you do as a coastal community,” Garcia said. “We appreciate that the city council has always provided us with the resources, the tools, the equipment and the staffing necessary in order to respond.”

As the National Weather Service warns of an increased risk for ocean drowning, Garcia urges the community to exercise caution and observe the waves from a safe distance.

“We want to remind the public that waves come with a lot of power,” Garcia said.

The City of Pismo Beach is also developing a coastal plan to address the long-term effects of rising sea levels and coastal erosion. The plan is set for evaluation by the city council this spring.