City of Pismo Beach

-
As tourists return and parking problems continue in Pismo Beach, more than 100 free parking spaces will soon be converted into paid metered parking during…
-
A group of Cal Poly researchers is beginning a study to track Pismo Beach clams, with the hope of restoring the species’ population.The research team will…
-
The first winter rains are expected this weekend along the Central Coast, posing a potential concern for homes along a hillside in Pismo Beach, scorched…
-
Six San Luis Obispo city council candidates answer questions posed by the KCBX newsroom, Pismo Beach residents decide their next mayor and a bed tax. We…
-
Pismo Beach is once again on track for enacting a permanent ban on retail cannabis sales and commercial production within city limits. This week the city…
-
UDPATE: Wednesday, November 18, 2015 at 5:21 p.m.Pismo Beach is one step closer to banning expanded polystyrene—known by its brand name styrofoam—from…