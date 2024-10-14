Designation of Chumash marine sanctuary celebrated on Indigenous Peoples Day

Chumash tribe leaders and government officials gathered in Pismo Beach to celebrate the designation of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. The event was held to coincide with Indigenous Peoples Day.

The federal government has finalized plans to protect over 100 miles of California’s coastline.

In addition to tribal members and local politicians, many Central Coast residents gathered in Pismo Beach, where the sanctuary begins and stretches south to Gaviota.

Northern Chumash Tribal Council Chairwoman Violet Sage Walker spoke at the event.

“It’s an amazing day; it's Indigenous Peoples Day, and it's probably the most important day culminating the biggest event in my whole life, which is the designation of the newest national marine sanctuary in over 30 years,” Violet Sage Walker said.

Sage Walker said the protected area is culturally and spiritually significant to the Chumash people, who have lived on the Central Coast for thousands of years.

The sanctuary covers more than 4,500 square miles. This will be the nation’s third-largest marine sanctuary and the first ever nominated by an Indigenous group.

Sam Cohen, the government affairs and legal officer for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said the designation comes at a critical time for addressing climate change.

“We hope that through the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, the Chumash people, through their traditional ecological knowledge, will be able to participate in this process of sea level rise and climate resilience,” Cohen said.

Governor Gavin Newsom has 45 days to veto the designation, though local officials said that’s unlikely.