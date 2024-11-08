Sales tax measures leading in four SLO County cities

The latest election results show that voters in four San Luis Obispo cities apparently approved new measures that will affect local sales taxes.

In Paso Robles, nearly 55% of voters supported Measure I-24. This measure would maintain the existing half-cent sales tax, which was set to expire next year.

Paso Robles Interim City Manager Chris Huot said old roads on the west side of town are in poor condition and in urgent need of repairs. The sales tax revenue would generate millions of dollars and potentially prevent service cuts elsewhere.

“The city likely would have had to dip into other parts of its budget, which would potentially impact things like public safety or police and fire, along with parks and libraries and other core services that the city should continue to provide,” Huot said.

If the results hold up, Huot said new funding will be available for projects starting next spring.

In both Atascadero and Pismo Beach, nearly two-thirds of voters approved similar measures to extend a half-cent sales tax to fund city infrastructure and services.

A similar percentage in Arroyo Grande voted for a 1% sales tax increase.

