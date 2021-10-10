-
A second mural was unveiled this weekend in Atascadero as a part of the Equality Mural Project.Zoe Zappas started the Equality Mural Project two years ago…
-
Peak wildfire season is here, and the state's massive wildfires throughout the last few years have magnified the importance of emergency alert…
-
The Galaxy Theatres and Colony square have been the heart of the Atascadero downtown area for many years.But since the pandemic hit, the theater,…
-
As SLO County COVID-19 cases rise and the demand for testing is increasing, three more county libraries are closing because librarians and other staff are…
-
Monoliths are popping up around the world, and while some are still a mystery, local artists behind one that recently appeared in Atascadero are speaking…
-
In response to the state’s stay-at-home order now in effect, local business groups are circulating an online petition, urging Governor Newsom to exclude…
-
Have you ever been to a fancy reception with wine flowing, an array of canapés made with all manner of produce from the Central Coast, charcuterie…
-
Rick Stollmeyer co-founded the San Luis Obispo-based company Mindbody. Earlier this year, Stollmeyer stepped away from his role as CEO of the tech company…
-
After several years of planning and overcoming financial hurdles, construction is set to start this month on San Luis Obispo County’s new regional, public…
-
By now, Central Coast voters should have received their November 2020 general election ballots in the mail—and this election is going to be like no other.…