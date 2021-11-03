KCBX News Update: Morro Bay coronavirus testing hours, pedestrian safety operation in SLO, and Atascadero construction project

Morro Bay testing site changes hours

The coronavirus testing site at the Veterans Memorial Building in Morro Bay is changing its hours.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health said on Twitter that the site’s Monday hours will now be limited to 7a.m. to 12p.m.

The site will also be open on Friday, Nov. 5 from 7a.m. to 12:30p.m. and will still be closed on weekends.

The other county sites in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles will keep their current hours, 7a.m. to 7p.m., Monday through Friday.

You can visit emergencyslo.org for more information on testing in SLO County.

San Luis Obispo to hold pedestrian safety operation

The City of San Luis Obispo will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation tomorrow from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. aimed at keeping people out exercising or enjoying the outdoors safe.

In a press release, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said it “recognizes the need to protect the public by looking for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that make roads unsafe.”

According to the department, violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals or any other traffic violation by bike riders or pedestrians.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department said it has investigated three deadly and 42 injury collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians so far this year.

Atascadero starts construction for Traffic Way Sanitary Sewer Replacement project

The City of Atascadero is starting construction for a project called the Traffic Way Sanitary Sewer Replacement.

According to the city, the project will consist of replacement and upsizing of about one mile of existing gravity main sewer pipe under Traffic Way, from San Jacinto Avenue to the Community Center.

In a press release, the Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish said the project will “improve conditions by replacing the currently undersized sewer pipe, and will also include replacement of sewer manholes, reconnection of 55 private sewer laterals to the new main, and repaving the half width of Traffic Way over the new sewer main.”

Work has already begun this week in the Community Center parking lot.

The city says the project should be completed by March or April 2022.

