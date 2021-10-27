KCBX News Update: Rockslide closes Highway 1, storms give some communities whiplash

Rockslide closes parts of Highway 1

There was a reported rock slide this morning near Ragged Point and San Carpoforo Creek Beach in San Luis Obispo County, closing over 40 miles of Highway 1, from Ragged Point to Fullers Point.

CalTrans is on the scene, assessing damage and clearing the area.

Jim Shivers, Public Information Officer for Caltrans District 5, said the closure is indefinite.

Wildfires, historic storms leave some California communities feeling whiplash

The historic storms in northern California left some communities feeling whiplash after the recent threat of extreme wildfires. CapRadio’s Scott Rodd reports.