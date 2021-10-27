© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCBX Stories

KCBX News Update: Rockslide closes Highway 1, storms give some communities whiplash

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published October 27, 2021 at 2:24 PM PDT
kcbx_news_logo_v3_by_janelle_2021.jpg

Rockslide closes parts of Highway 1

There was a reported rock slide this morning near Ragged Point and San Carpoforo Creek Beach in San Luis Obispo County, closing over 40 miles of Highway 1, from Ragged Point to Fullers Point.

CalTrans is on the scene, assessing damage and clearing the area.

Jim Shivers, Public Information Officer for Caltrans District 5, said the closure is indefinite.

Wildfires, historic storms leave some California communities feeling whiplash

The historic storms in northern California left some communities feeling whiplash after the recent threat of extreme wildfires. CapRadio’s Scott Rodd reports.

CLIMATEWHIPLASH-1 cprn.mp3

Tags

KCBX StoriesKCBX NewsHighway 1
Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
See stories by Benjamin Purper
Related Content
Load More