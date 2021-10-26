KCBX News Update: Officials urge public to avoid ocean after storm and SLO County records 100+ new COVID-19 cases

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is advising the public to avoid getting in the ocean right now.

Officials said it is unsafe to get in the ocean for at least three days following a significant storm event because rainstorm runoff that makes its way to the sea can be bad for human health.

According to the county’s Environment Health Services Division, runoff is known to transport high-levels of disease causing organisms from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean.

Officials said these kinds of organisms can cause skin, respiratory and intestinal problems — especially in young children, older adults and those with compromised immune systems.

Local beaches are still open, but water contact is not advised.

——

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has reported 135 new cases of the virus locally since the last update.

There have been no new known deaths due to the virus since Friday, according to County Public Health.

Intensive care unit bed availability in SLO County stands at 47 percent. 20 out of 38 ICU beds are currently occupied.

Since the start of the pandemic, SLO County has recorded more than 29,000 positive cases.

Free coronavirus testing is available at several locations in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach. A limited number of walk-ins are available and appointments are encouraged.

You can visit myturn.ca.gov to book a vaccine appointment, or visit readyslo.org for more information on the pandemic locally.