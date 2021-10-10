-
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department released new safety guidelines ahead of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students returning to in-person…
An indefinite mask mandate went into effect last night for San Luis Obispo County and local businesses are now enforcing it.The mask mandate applies to…
San Luis Obispo County health officials held a briefing July 29 to urge community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the county is seeing a…
San Luis Obispo County is stepping up mobile vaccination clinics throughout the area in an effort to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccine,…
In San Luis Obispo County and across the nation, agencies and organizations are working to address the health disparity between Hispanic and white people…
In a recent article written by staff reporter Lindsey Holden, the San Luis Obispo Tribune examined vaccination rates across San Luis Obispo County. KCBX's…
San Luis Obispo County’s Farm Worker Outreach Taskforce is increasing efforts to vaccinate local agricultural workers.The county recently administered…
Before the pandemic, Nancy Klein would spend up to seven hours a day at a nursing home in Riverside County, caring for her 53-year-old son, who was left…
1/29/21 UPDATEJust a few dozen Central Coast residents remain without power this morning as PG&E and SoCalEdison continue to clean up damage from this…