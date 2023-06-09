SLO County offers free Mpox vaccinations during Pride month

In conjunction with June’s Pride celebrations, San Luis Obispo County’s Public Health Department is providing free Mpox vaccinations this month.

According to the CDC, gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men have a higher risk of contracting Mpox, formerly called monkeypox.

It’s an infectious disease that can cause a fever and painful rash through close or skin-to-skin contact.

San Luis Obispo County has had just one reported case in the past 11 months. Dr. Rick Rosen, with the SLO County Department of Health, says vaccinations are essential to prevent mpox from spreading.

“There has been increased interest in mpox across the country for this month because it's pride month and we're trying to be proactive and make another push with respect to vaccination,” Rosen said.

The virus can be severe or can result in death for people who are immunocompromised or have another infection, like HIV.

The vaccination is a two-dose series and the shots are spaced four weeks apart.

People can schedule an appointment to receive either dose for free during June at County Public Health clinics.