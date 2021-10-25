KCBX News Update: SLO County areas see 5+ inches of rain and COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility expands

SLO County areas see 5+ inches of rain

The rain is gone for now after the Central Coast got hit with a heavy storm Sunday and Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, some areas of San Luis Obispo County saw more than five inches of rain including Rocky Butte and Cal Poly.

Refugio Pass in the Alisal Burn area recorded almost 3.5 inches of rain. An evacuation order and shelter in place order were issued Sunday due to possible debris flow in the burn area but were canceled Monday afternoon after crews confirmed road stability and safety.

Runoff filled creeks in the burn area Monday and some large rocks fell along Refugio Road but officials said the area did not see significant runoff.

Flood Advisories in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties were allowed to expire as rainfall moved out of the area Monday.

The rains caused rock slides, flash floods and debris flows around other wildfire burn scars in Northern California.

A portion of Highway 70 is closed after a large rock and mudslide near the Plumas-Butte County line at the Dixie Fire burn scar.

Thousands lost power Sunday night due to weather related outages in Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Many Central Coast Residents had power restored Monday afternoon but hundreds were still without power Monday evening.

Lael Wageneck Tajiguas Landfill in Santa Barbara County was damaged in the Alisal Fire. Rain is expected in the area.

COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility expands

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available to more San Luis Obispo County residents. Community members can get Johnson & Johnson and Moderna boosters by appointment at Public Health Clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo.

Eligible individuals are those 65 years and older and anyone 18 years and older who lives in a long-term care facility, has underlying medical conditions, works or lives in a high-risk setting or is at an increased risk of social inequities.

Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are eligible for a booster dose six months after their initial doses. Those who received the J&J vaccine are eligible to get a booster dose two months after their initial dose.

65.5 percent of eligible San Luis Obispo County residents are fully vaccinated.

For more information about how to get a vaccine or booster, visit myturn.ca.gov.

