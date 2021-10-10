-
Like in several Central Coast cities this election, Pismo Beach residents are deciding on the next mayor, two or more city council seats and a tax…
-
San Luis Obispo city officials gave the second annual “State of the City” address Thursday. Mayor Heidi Harmon and City Manager Derek Johnson touted…
-
Cascarones — or confetti eggs — are a long-standing Mexican tradition. Chicken eggs are hollowed out, cleaned and decorated, then filled with toys or…
-
San Luis Obispo County voters will have a new half-cent sales tax to consider on the November ballot that's aimed at raising money to pay for the county’s…
-
Plans are moving forward to put a San Luis Obispo County-wide, half-cent sales tax measure on the November 2016 ballot. The San Luis Obispo Council of…
-
ALSO: Hear the argument for Measure GOn November 4, 2014, voters in the City of San Luis Obispo will decide whether they want to extend a half-cent sales…
-
Two pro-business groups are lining up behind a plan to extend San Luis Obispo's half-cent sales tax for another eight years.The Downtown Association has…
-
The Atascadero City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to consider raising the city's sales tax by a half percent. The goal would be to raise nearly…