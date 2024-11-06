SLO residents react to Donald Trump's presidential win

Donald Trump’s election triumph is being met with mixed emotions in San Luis Obispo County, where a majority of voters picked his opponent.

San Luis Obispo city resident Chelsea Ruiz took Trump’s victory hard. The Harris supporter said she is concerned about a future Trump Administration’s treatment of women, minorities and LGBTQ people.

“I try not to get emotional. I just feel like I had so much at stake to lose in this election as a woman and as a mother with children. I have a daughter.”

The latest returns show that Harris was the pick of just under 56% of SLO County voters. Trump had 42% backing in the county. Those supporters are thrilled with Trump’s win, even if they don’t agree with everything that he does

SLO city resident Yvonne Partida said she’s optimistic about the next four years.

"He did some things, he said some things he probably shouldn't have said and that stuff, but I voted for him four years ago when he was in office. I voted for him and all the great things that he did for this. People need to look at the great things that he did for this nation,” Partida said.

The results of this week’s contest closely mirrors the last presidential race, when President Biden outperformed Trump in SLO County by 14 percentage points.