Central Coast Congressmen head towards re-election

A pair of Democratic Congressmembers from the Central Coast are cruising toward re-election.

In southern San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County, Rep. Salud Carbajal is way ahead of his Republican opponent, Thomas Cole. With most votes counted, Carbajal leads by about 20 percentage points.

In the north of SLO County, four-term Congressman Jimmy Panneta has a commanding lead over his rival, Republican Jason Michael Anderson.

Carbajal’s district includes the city of San Luis Obispo as well as Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. During his campaign, he told KCBX that he intends to focus on cost-of-living issues, such as housing prices and health care.

“I hope to earn the continued confidence and trust and support of residents in the Central Coast And I look forward to continuing my service and representing them in Washington in the best way that I can,” Carbajal said.

Panneta’s district covers northern SLO County as well as Monterey and Santa Cruz. He said he’s delivered for his constituents.

“We continue to provide, constituent services, to continue to ensure that we, make sure that have the federal government play its role and federal funding for local projects and continue to pass, offer and introduce and pass into law pieces of legislation that help us here in the 19th Congressional District,” Panetta said.

With many races outstanding, it’s still too soon to know which party will control the House of Representatives for the next two years. Panetta said he’s willing to work across the aisle to pass meaningful legislation.

