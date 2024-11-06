Incumbent Democrats sweep Central Coast races for state Legislature

It appears to be a clean sweep for incumbent Democrats in Central Coast races for the state Legislature.

In the Assembly’s 30th District, Dawn Addis is far ahead of her opponent, Dalila Epperson, according to preliminary vote totals. The district covers parts of Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz Counties.

Another Democrat, Gregg Hart, captured about two-thirds of the vote against Republican Sari M. Domingues in the 37th District. That district includes Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

At an election party in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night, Addis said she’s feeling good about the performance of her party:

“There’s been a lot of good work by democrats and by all people to get out the vote. We are showing good early returns, of course we wanna see every single vote counted. So we wanna make sure we get all votes in and I’m confident in San Luis Obispo and across our nation that all votes are going to be counted,” Addis said.

In the state Senate, Democrat John Laird has nearly doubled the vote count of his Republican rival, Tony Virrueta. The 17th District stretches from Arroyo Grande north to Santa Cruz County.

In the 21st District, which covers Santa Maria and points south, Democratic incumbent Monique Limon holds a big lead over Republican Elijah Mack.

