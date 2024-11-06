Erica A. Stewart will continue as SLO mayor

Residents of San Luis Obispo have overwhelmingly voted to give Mayor Erica A. Stewart a second term.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Stewart holds a whopping 70% lead over her challenger, perennial candidate Donald Hendrick. She was widely expected to win.

At an election party Tuesday night at Benny’s Pizza Palace and Social Club, Stewart said her leadership has resonated with SLO voters.

“People have received me really well and I'm thrilled with that. I think I've been seen as the level-headed person who is to both sides, all sides and then makes a decision that's best for our community which I think is really helpful,” Stewart said.

Meanwhile, one incumbent and one newcomer appear to be on their way to serving on the City Council. In a field that saw four candidates vying for two seats, Councilmember Jan Marx and Cal Poly professor Mike Boswell hold big leads.

