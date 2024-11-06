Preliminary election results for SLO County races

The final ballots in San Luis Obispo County are being counted. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, 100% of precincts have reported results. With most ballots counted, here's a look at a few local races.

SLO mayoral race

Residents of San Luis Obispo have overwhelmingly voted to give Mayor Erica Stewart a second term. With 100% of precincts reporting, Stewart holds a whopping 70% lead over her challenger, perennial candidate Donald Hendrick.

Erica A Stewart: 84.78%

Donald E Hedrick: 15.05%

SLO City Council race

As for the SLO city council race Mike Boswell and Jan Marx are leading the race for the two available seats. John Drake is trailing behind Boswell, with Felicia Lewis last.

Jan Marx: 39.41%

Mike Boswell: 33.97%

John Drake: 16.59%

Felicia Lewis: 9.93%

Arroyo Grande mayoral race

Meanwhile, in Arroyo Grande, incumbent Caren Ray Russom is easily leading her opponent Gaea Powell. Russom has been the city's mayor since 2018.

Caren Ray Russom: 65.59%

Gaea Powell: 34.38%

District 30 State Assembly race

Incumbent Dawn Addis is ahead of Dalila Epperson for the District 30 State Assembly seat. The district encompasses Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz Counties.

Dawn Addis: 56.09%

Dalila Epperson: 43.91%

District 19 and 24 Congressional races

Democratic House member Salud Carbajal from the Central Coast might be cruising toward re-election. If the numbers hold up Carbajal will serve a fifth term in Congress. Meanwhile, its a tight race for the District 19 seat. Incumbent Jimmy Panetta is falling behind challenger Jason Michael Anderson by about 3%.

Salud Carbajal: 61.67%

Thomas Cole: 38.33%

Jimmy Panetta: 48.42%

Jason Michael Anderson: 51.58%

District 17 and 21 State Senator races

John Laird is in the lead for the State Senator District 17 seat against challenger Tony Virrueta. The district encompasses Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo Counties in their entirety, as well as portions of Monterey and Santa Clara Counties.

For the State Senate District 21 seat, Monique Limon is ahead of Elijah Mack. The new district stretches from San Luis Obispo to Ventura Counties.

John Laird: 56.36%

Tony Virrueta: 43.64%

S. Monique Limon: 51.98%

Elijah Mack: 48.02%

Local measures

Measure A-24 would give voters control over 103 acres of land that include the old Morro Bay Power Plant. The company Vistra wants to build a battery storage facility on the land. If passed, only visitor-serving uses, such as hotels, would be permitted on the land. Right now, the majority of voters have voted in favor of the measure, with about 59.21% casting 'yes' votes.

A 'yes' vote for Measure C-24 authorizes the Cambria Community Healthcare District to receive a nearly $6 million bond to fund healthcare facility improvements. As of this morning, it looks like the measure is set to pass. So far 76.22% of counted ballots voted 'yes'.

Meanwhile, a measure called E-24 would increase Arroyo Grande's sales tax by 1%. If passed, the tax could provide $6 million a year, according to the city. The money would be used for emergency services, addressing homelessness and street and park maintenance. As of this morning, the measure received 65.49% of 'yes' votes.

Measure F-24 would also implement a 1% sales tax, but for Pismo Beach residents. The city says the tax could raise $4 million a year. The money would also be used for emergency services, addressing homelessness and street and park maintenance. So far 63.06% of counted ballots voted 'yes' on the measure.

SLO County voters can check in on election results here. The Clerk-Recorder's Office is required by law to update the preliminary results every two hours.

