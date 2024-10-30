Lompoc School District seeks $160 million on ballot for school repairs

The Lompoc School District is asking voters to approve a $160 million bond measure to repair aging school buildings.

According to district officials, most local schools are over 60 years old and have major structural issues, including damaged roofs and leaks. If voters approve Measure M, the funds will go toward safety upgrades and the removal of hazardous materials, such as asbestos.

District Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran said passing the measure is important because current district funding is insufficient for these repairs.

“I think if we don't pass this, those needs will just continue to blossom and grow in a way that we don't want to see them grow,” Finneran said. “We want to be able to address them.”

The bond would raise property taxes, costing the average homeowner about $138 per year .

“Every single one of our students, our staff members, our community, really deserve to see our schools upgraded, and we need to come together around our youngest, most promising parts of our community,” Finneran said.

If approved, the measure will establish a Citizen’s Oversight Committee to ensure funds are dedicated solely to facility improvements.