City of Pismo Beach pursues millions in funding for major water recycling project

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 17, 2025 at 6:46 PM PDT
A view of the Pismo Preserve on Thursday, Jan 5.
SLO Land Conservancy
Pismo Preserve in Pismo Beach, CA.

The City of Pismo Beach is taking steps to secure state funding for its Central Coast Blue project, a major water recycling initiative.

City officials aim to borrow up to $50 million from the state to help plan and construct the project. On Tuesday, the City Council will vote on two resolutions– one to authorize applying for the loan and another to allow upfront spending with the expectation of state reimbursement.

Central Coast Blue would treat Pismo’s wastewater and purify it beyond drinking water standards, then inject it into the local groundwater basin.

“The project is still at a conceptual level, but we feel that we are at a point where we want to ensure that financing does not become an impediment to the potential of providing safe, clean, reliable drinking water to the community,” Pismo Beach City Manager Jorge Garcia said.

The loan could help the city save money long-term by locking in a lower interest rate.

According to Garcia, funding is just one hurdle– the project still needs final design approval and more before construction can begin.
Central Coast News City of Pismo BeachCentral Coast Bluerecycled water project
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
