Another round of big waves forecast for Central Coast

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published January 3, 2024 at 2:39 PM PST
Pro surfers compete on day 3 of the 2023 SLO Cal Open at Pismo Pier.

A second round of big waves is coming to the central coast today and tomorrow. The National Weather Service issued high surf advisories in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

SLO County is expecting 10 to 15-foot waves. Some waves could also be as high as 18 feet, according to the weather service. Areas like the Morro Bay and Oceano Dunes State Parks will likely have the highest surf.

Santa Barbara County is also predicted to have rip currents ranging from four to seven feet. Point Conception could see waves up to 10 feet high.

The advisories said that there will be low coastal flooding. The weather service recommends that people stay out of the water and off nearby rocks during this period. The agency says the high surf can lead to swimmers drowning. It also increases the chances of capsizing small boats near the shore.

The advisories are in effect until Thursday at 9 p.m. The weather service also predicts that there will be another round of high surf this weekend.
