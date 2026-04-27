Grover Beach launches long-term water study, seeks public input on future supply

The City of Grover Beach has launched a study to evaluate its long-term water supply. Officials warn that drought, climate pressures and future growth are increasing the need for reliable resources.

The Water Supply Study—led by third party consultants—will assess the city’s current water sources and its demand over the next 30 years, as well as explore options to strengthen supply and resiliency.

Grover Beach currently relies on groundwater and Lopez Lake, both of which depend on rainfall. City Manager Matthew Bronson says climate change impacts such as drought and water scarcity have made long-term planning critical.

“It was only a few years ago that Lopez Lake was getting to a level where it could have dropped below the pumping levels,” Bronson said. “We then had some significant rainfall afterwards. So we're in a relatively stable place now, but we know that a significant drought could be just on the horizon.”

The study comes after the city withdrew in April 2024 from the Central Coast Blue project—a regional water recycling partnership with Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande—citing rising costs. Pismo Beach is continuing the project independently.

Bronson says the decision did not eliminate the city’s need for additional water sources.

“That really set in motion this water supply study, which is taking a fresh look at a variety of different water supply options,” he said.

Those options could include desalination, recycled water and imported state water. The study will also consider factors such as climate change, regulatory constraints, and state-mandated housing growth.

City officials say community input will be a key part of the process.

Residents are invited to attend a public workshop May 13 at 6 p.m. at the Ramona Garden Park Center, where they can learn about the city’s current water supply, potential risks, and future options. An online survey is also available through the city’s website.

Final recommendations are set to go before the Grover Beach City Council in late 2026.