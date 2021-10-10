Recycled water

-
Grover Beach is taking a closer look at its water future. The city launched an in depth Water Supply Study to evaluate its long-term needs, and officials say drought and community growth are driving their efforts.
-
Natural gas pipelines are being tested, starting this week in Pismo Beach, using hydrostatic pressure testing.A partnership between SoCalGas and the City…
-
The State Water Board announced Tuesday that is prepared to distribute $625 million for water recycling projects throughout the state, including a few…
-
It will soon take less water to keep the plants green along Highway 101 through the Central Coast.Caltrans is in the process of installing hardware that…