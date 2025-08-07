SLO County accepts $316K Homeland Security grant amid public pushback

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors voted this week to accept more than $300,000 in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, despite criticism of the agency’s immigration enforcement policies.

The funding will be used to upgrade emergency response and public safety equipment across three county departments: the Sheriff-Coroner’s Office, County Fire, and the Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

Planned purchases include night vision gear, small drones, door breaching tools and gas leak detectors.

The vote drew pushback during public comment, with several residents voicing concerns about accepting money from a department that oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Speakers referenced previous ICE operations on the Central Coast, as well as cases in which US citizens were mistakenly detained.

“I consider this blood money now. We know that we are not dealing with truth anymore. We are not dealing with honesty,” said Sharon Gerard, a Nipomo resident who spoke during public comment.

Rita Casaverde, executive director of the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, questioned whether the funding was worth the damage to public trust.

“I think this issue is about trust,” Casaverde said. “At the end of the day, how important is that equipment? How important is that funding? Is it more important [to have] the trust of the community that is currently showing up to say, ‘we don't want you to take those funds?’”

In response to public concerns, a representative from the SLO County Sheriff’s Office said the funds will not be used for immigration enforcement. County officials also emphasized that the grant is designated specifically for emergency preparedness and public safety.