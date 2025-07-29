Carpinteria creates ad-hoc committee to address ICE activities

The City of Carpinteria voted this week to create an ad-hoc committee to advise on the city's response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity.

Vice Mayor Monica Solorzano and Council Member Julia Mayer will lead the ad hoc committee.

Its objective is to give recommendations on how the city council should respond to immigration enforcement operations.

Those topics will include understanding how the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department responds to ICE raids, and whether to join an ACLU lawsuit, which has successfully limited ICE activity in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley.

Vice Mayor Solorzano says the committee would allow for quicker responses to immigration enforcement operations. It can also call community meetings without having to create a notice on the city’s agenda.

“I think that's going to make it both nimble and then also more inclusive,” Solorzano said.

Ad hoc committees are not subject to the Brown Act - which requires public access to actions and deliberations of city councils.

Termination of the ad-hoc committee is set for January 21, 2029, unless the committee completes its task before that date.