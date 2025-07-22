Goleta passes resolution in response to recent ICE raids

The City of Goleta has passed a resolution urging federal lawmakers to advocate for immigrant residents following immigration raids in nearby Camarillo and Carpinteria, where more than 300 people were arrested, including children.

The council’s resolution supports California Senate Bill 627, which prohibits federal immigration officers from concealing their identities and calls for stronger coordination with regional agencies.

During the meeting, Council Member Luz Reyes-Martín expressed concern about what residents should do if approached by someone who claims to be an immigration officer but refuses to show identification.

“Should I call 911 if someone is trying to take me and they're not identifying themselves,” she asked. “Because I think there is a perception that they shouldn't do that or that if they call 911, no one's going to come.”

Goleta’s police chief responded that people should call 911 if they are unsure about an agent's identity.

The resolution also directs the city to file public records requests about ICE activities in the region. It also reallocates $100,000 from the city’s childcare and economic development budgets to support local nonprofits providing legal aid and mental health services to immigrant families impacted by enforcement.

"As a result of the recent ICE raids, there have been noticeable negative economic and social impacts to the community,” said Reyes-Martín. “Fewer people are frequenting commercial and retail establishments for fear of being targeted by ICE."