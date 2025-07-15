© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Immigration advocates call on Santa Barbara County to join ACLU lawsuit

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:41 PM PDT
Ingrid Bostrom

Immigration advocates are calling on the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors to join an ACLU lawsuit that aims to stop the Department of Homeland Security from targeting people because of their race and the language they speak.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of immigration advocates in the Central Valley earlier this month.

And last week, Los Angeles County, city and seven other municipalities joined that suit.

Those lawsuits were successful. U.S. District judges for the Central and Eastern Districts of California issued injunctions, prohibiting the federal agency from stopping individuals without reasonable suspicion.

After Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on the Central Coast, immigration advocates want Santa Barbara County to join the lawsuit.

“Today there's a massive community mobilization at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to take action locally,” said Lucas Zucker, the co-executive director of Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE.

In a statement sent to KCBX, Supervisor Laura Capps said the board supports “upholding constitutional rights by preventing unlawful immigration enforcement practices and racial profiling” but hasn’t discussed joining the lawsuit yet.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
