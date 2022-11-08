© 2022 KCBX
Government and Politics

Election Day 2022: Polling places, voter guides and more resources for Central Coast voters

KCBX News Staff
Published November 8, 2022
official kcbx news logo

Today is the November general election. Polls open at 7a.m. and close tonight at 8p.m.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you can still apply in person for conditional registration to cast a ballot before polls close tonight.

Major Central Coast races to watch include SLO County Board of Supervisors District 2, the school bond Measure C-22, municipal elections for mayor and city council seats in cities like San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, and two congressional races in the area.

For updates on these and other races, tune in to KCBX tonight from 5 to 10p.m. for a live election night special from NPR, the California Newsroom and KCBX News.

Voter resources

Voter’s Edge

CalMatters Voter Guide 2022

CalMatters Proposition Guide 2022

Same-Day Conditional Voter Registration

Step-by-Step Voting Guide for People Experiencing Homelessness

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder

Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder

Monterey County Elections 

San Luis Obispo County polling places

Los Osos

  1. Baywood Elementary School
    1330 9th St.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  2. St Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
    2050 Palisades Ave.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  3. Trinity Methodist Church
    490 Los Osos Valley Rd
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Cambria

  1. Cambria Vet's Hall
    1000 Main St
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Morro Bay

  1. Del Mar Elementary School
    501 Sequoia St.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  2. Morro Bay Veterans Hall
    209 Surf St
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Atascadero

  1. Atascadero Gospel Chapel

    8205 Curbaril Ave.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

  2. Grace Church Central Coast - North County Campus
    9325 El Bordo Ave.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  3. Pavilion on the Lake - Atascadero
    9315 Pismo Ave
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  4. Atascadero Elks Lodge
    1516 El Camino Real
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  5. Atascadero United Methodist Church
    11605 El Camino Real
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  6. Community Church of Atascadero
    5850 Rosario Ave.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Paso Robles

  1. North SLOCO Assoc. of Realtors
    1101-A Riverside Ave.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  2. Centennial Park
    600 Nickerson Dr.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  3. Grace Baptist Church
    535 Creston Rd
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  4. Highlands Church
    215 Oak Hill Rd.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  5. Paso Robles Community Church
    2706 Spring St
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  6. Paso Robles Masonic Complex
    320 Sherwood Rd
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  7. Paso Robles Veterans Hall
    240 Scott St.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  8. Plymouth Congregational Church
    1301 Oak St
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  9. Heritage Village Senior Center
    4880 Heritage Rd
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Creston

  1. Creston Community Center
    5110 Swayze Rd.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Shandon

  1. CW Clarke Park - Clubhouse
    101 W. Centre St.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

San Miguel

  1. San Miguel Community Center
    256 13th St, San Miguel, CA
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Santa Margarita

  1. Santa Margarita Comm. Hall
    22501 I St
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Templeton

  1. Templeton Community Center
    601 S. Main St
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  2. Templeton Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church
    930 Templeton Hills Rd, Templeton, CA
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

San Luis Obispo

  1. Chumash Village Recreation Hall
    3057 South Higuera St.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  2. CL Smith Elementary School
    1375 Balboa Street
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  3. Creekside Mobile Home Park
    3960 South Higuera St.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  4. Grace Central Coast
    1036 Pismo St.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  5. Los Ranchos Elementary School
    5785 Los Ranchos Rd.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  6. Ludwick Community Center Gym
    864 Santa Rosa St.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  7. San Luis Obispo Guild Hall
    2880 Broad St.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  8. SLO County Farm Bureau
    4875 Morabito Place
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  9. SLONaz Church
    3396 Johnson Ave.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  10. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
    2201 Lawton Ave.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  11. United Church of Christ
    11245 Los Osos Valley Rd.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  12. Zion Lutheran Church
    1010 Foothill Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Arroyo Grande

  1. Arroyo Grande - Cypress Ridge Pavilion
    1050 Cypress Ridge Parkway
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  2. Arroyo Grande - Gospel Lighthouse of AG
    497 Fair Oaks Ave
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  3. Arroyo Grande - Pismo Coast Assoc. of Realtors
    1126 E. Grand Ave
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  4. Arroyo Grande - St. John’s Lutheran Church
    959 Valley Rd.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  5. Arroyo Grande - South County Regional Center
    800 W. Branch St, Arroyo Grande
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Avila Beach

  1. Avila Beach Community Center
    191 San Miguel St. Avila Beach CA
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Grover Beach

  1. Grover Beach - Coastal Community Church
    1830 Farroll Rd
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  2. Grover Beach - Oak Park Christian Church
    386 N. Oak Park Blvd.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  3. Grover Beach - Shadow Mountain Central Coast
    153 9th St. Grover Beach, CA
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  4. Grover Beach Community Center
    1230 Trouville Ave
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  5. Grover Beach - Romana Garden Park Center
    993 Ramona Ave. Grover Beach, CA
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Nipomo

  1. Nipomo - Edwards Barn
    1095 Pomeroy Rd, Nipomo
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  2. Nipomo Branch Library
    918 W. Tefft St.
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  3. Nipomo - The Monarch Club
    1645 Trilogy Parkway
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  4. Nipomo Comm. Services District
    148 S Wilson St
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  5. Nipomo High School
    525 N Thompson Ave
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Oceano

  1. Oceano - Rancho Del Arroyo Mobile Home Park
    2700 Cienega St. Oceano CA
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
  2. Oceano Community Center
    1425 19th St. Oceano, CA
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Pismo Beach

  1. Pismo Beach Veterans Hall
    780 Bello St
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Shell Beach

  1. 1. Shell Beach Veterans Hall
    230 Leeward Ave, Shell Beach, CA
    Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Government and Politics Election Day
