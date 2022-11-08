Election Day 2022: Polling places, voter guides and more resources for Central Coast voters

Today is the November general election. Polls open at 7a.m. and close tonight at 8p.m.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you can still apply in person for conditional registration to cast a ballot before polls close tonight.

Major Central Coast races to watch include SLO County Board of Supervisors District 2, the school bond Measure C-22, municipal elections for mayor and city council seats in cities like San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, and two congressional races in the area.

For updates on these and other races, tune in to KCBX tonight from 5 to 10p.m. for a live election night special from NPR, the California Newsroom and KCBX News.

Voter resources

Voter’s Edge

CalMatters Voter Guide 2022

CalMatters Proposition Guide 2022

Same-Day Conditional Voter Registration

Step-by-Step Voting Guide for People Experiencing Homelessness

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder

Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder

Monterey County Elections

San Luis Obispo County polling places

Los Osos



Cambria



Cambria Vet's Hall

1000 Main St

Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Morro Bay



Del Mar Elementary School

501 Sequoia St.

Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Morro Bay Veterans Hall

209 Surf St

Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Atascadero



Paso Robles



Creston



Creston Community Center

5110 Swayze Rd.

Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Shandon



CW Clarke Park - Clubhouse

101 W. Centre St.

Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

San Miguel



San Miguel Community Center

256 13th St, San Miguel, CA

Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Santa Margarita



Santa Margarita Comm. Hall

22501 I St

Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Templeton



San Luis Obispo



Arroyo Grande



Avila Beach



Avila Beach Community Center

191 San Miguel St. Avila Beach CA

Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Grover Beach



Nipomo



Oceano



Oceano - Rancho Del Arroyo Mobile Home Park

2700 Cienega St. Oceano CA

Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Oceano Community Center

1425 19th St. Oceano, CA

Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Pismo Beach



Pismo Beach Veterans Hall

780 Bello St

Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm

Shell Beach

