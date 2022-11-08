Election Day 2022: Polling places, voter guides and more resources for Central Coast voters
Today is the November general election. Polls open at 7a.m. and close tonight at 8p.m.
If you haven’t registered to vote, you can still apply in person for conditional registration to cast a ballot before polls close tonight.
Major Central Coast races to watch include SLO County Board of Supervisors District 2, the school bond Measure C-22, municipal elections for mayor and city council seats in cities like San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria, and two congressional races in the area.
For updates on these and other races, tune in to KCBX tonight from 5 to 10p.m. for a live election night special from NPR, the California Newsroom and KCBX News.
Voter resources
San Luis Obispo County polling places
Los Osos
- Baywood Elementary School
1330 9th St.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- St Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
2050 Palisades Ave.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Trinity Methodist Church
490 Los Osos Valley Rd
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Cambria
- Cambria Vet's Hall
1000 Main St
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Morro Bay
- Del Mar Elementary School
501 Sequoia St.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Morro Bay Veterans Hall
209 Surf St
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Atascadero
Atascadero Gospel Chapel
8205 Curbaril Ave.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Grace Church Central Coast - North County Campus
9325 El Bordo Ave.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Pavilion on the Lake - Atascadero
9315 Pismo Ave
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Atascadero Elks Lodge
1516 El Camino Real
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Atascadero United Methodist Church
11605 El Camino Real
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Community Church of Atascadero
5850 Rosario Ave.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Paso Robles
- North SLOCO Assoc. of Realtors
1101-A Riverside Ave.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Centennial Park
600 Nickerson Dr.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Grace Baptist Church
535 Creston Rd
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Highlands Church
215 Oak Hill Rd.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Paso Robles Community Church
2706 Spring St
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Paso Robles Masonic Complex
320 Sherwood Rd
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Paso Robles Veterans Hall
240 Scott St.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Plymouth Congregational Church
1301 Oak St
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Heritage Village Senior Center
4880 Heritage Rd
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Creston
- Creston Community Center
5110 Swayze Rd.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Shandon
- CW Clarke Park - Clubhouse
101 W. Centre St.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
San Miguel
- San Miguel Community Center
256 13th St, San Miguel, CA
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Santa Margarita
- Santa Margarita Comm. Hall
22501 I St
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Templeton
- Templeton Community Center
601 S. Main St
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Templeton Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church
930 Templeton Hills Rd, Templeton, CA
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
San Luis Obispo
- Chumash Village Recreation Hall
3057 South Higuera St.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- CL Smith Elementary School
1375 Balboa Street
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Creekside Mobile Home Park
3960 South Higuera St.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Grace Central Coast
1036 Pismo St.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Los Ranchos Elementary School
5785 Los Ranchos Rd.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Ludwick Community Center Gym
864 Santa Rosa St.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- San Luis Obispo Guild Hall
2880 Broad St.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- SLO County Farm Bureau
4875 Morabito Place
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- SLONaz Church
3396 Johnson Ave.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
2201 Lawton Ave.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- United Church of Christ
11245 Los Osos Valley Rd.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Zion Lutheran Church
1010 Foothill Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Arroyo Grande
- Arroyo Grande - Cypress Ridge Pavilion
1050 Cypress Ridge Parkway
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Arroyo Grande - Gospel Lighthouse of AG
497 Fair Oaks Ave
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Arroyo Grande - Pismo Coast Assoc. of Realtors
1126 E. Grand Ave
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Arroyo Grande - St. John’s Lutheran Church
959 Valley Rd.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Arroyo Grande - South County Regional Center
800 W. Branch St, Arroyo Grande
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Avila Beach
- Avila Beach Community Center
191 San Miguel St. Avila Beach CA
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Grover Beach
- Grover Beach - Coastal Community Church
1830 Farroll Rd
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Grover Beach - Oak Park Christian Church
386 N. Oak Park Blvd.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Grover Beach - Shadow Mountain Central Coast
153 9th St. Grover Beach, CA
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Grover Beach Community Center
1230 Trouville Ave
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Grover Beach - Romana Garden Park Center
993 Ramona Ave. Grover Beach, CA
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Nipomo
- Nipomo - Edwards Barn
1095 Pomeroy Rd, Nipomo
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Nipomo Branch Library
918 W. Tefft St.
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Nipomo - The Monarch Club
1645 Trilogy Parkway
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Nipomo Comm. Services District
148 S Wilson St
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Nipomo High School
525 N Thompson Ave
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Oceano
- Oceano - Rancho Del Arroyo Mobile Home Park
2700 Cienega St. Oceano CA
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
- Oceano Community Center
1425 19th St. Oceano, CA
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Pismo Beach
- Pismo Beach Veterans Hall
780 Bello St
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm
Shell Beach
- 1. Shell Beach Veterans Hall
230 Leeward Ave, Shell Beach, CA
Tue 11/8: 7am-8pm