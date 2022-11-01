New school bond measure on one of SLO County's ballots for the upcoming general election

With election day approaching in one week, residents who live in the San Luis Coastal School District are being asked to weigh in on a local measure. It’s called Measure C-22 and its goal is to provide new facilities in elementary, middle and high schools in the district through a local bond.

If passed, the measure will provide a $349 million school bond for capital improvement projects. The funding for the bond will come from homeowners in the district.

San Luis Coastal School District / slcusd.org Baywood Elementary School's plans if Measure C-22 is passed.

Quinn Brady is the co-chair of the measure and a Baywood Elementary parent. She said the way this measure would work is about $50 will be added to every $100,000 of assessed property value for homeowners.

“In our district, actually the average home price would make that about $20 a month for the average homeowner added to their property taxes. And one thing to note is that this is for homeowner’s property taxes and it is based on assessed value, not market value, and there's a difference,” Brady said.

She said the funding for the measure will provide new air conditioning units, perimeter fencing, doors with functional locks, upgrades to technology and renovated restrooms. The schools that will be updated are facilities that were built starting in the late 1930s.

“They haven't been updated in a long time, they’re decades old and they're in need of huge investment for big projects to really make them a safer, better place to learn and grow for our students and for our teachers,” Brady said.

Brady said she’s sensitive to the fact that this is another increased cost for families when affordability is a stretch.

San Luis Coastal School District / slcusd.org Baywood Elementary School's transitional kindergarten facilities plan

“I'm a single-income household, single mom of these three awesome kids and every dollar matters in my house. And so I have really had to look at this as an investment into their future and not just my kids but our community because we know that when kids receive great education, they return to that community tenfold in civic engagement,” Brady said.

School bond measures in California frequently pass, though the largest school bond proposal in state history — Prop 13 — failed to pass at the state level in 2020.

There were also several other local school bond measures that failed, leading some political observers to speculate that voters are becoming increasingly less supportive of these types of bonds.

Measure C-22 appears not to be facing a major opposition campaign, and there have not been any submittals to the SLO County Clerk-Recorder of an opposing argument against the measure.

Measure C-22’s passage would require the approval of at least 55% of votes casted by voters in the San Luis Coastal Unified School District which operates in Avila, Los Osos, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, and Shell Beach.