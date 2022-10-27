Local candidate forums and voting resources available online for Central Coast voters

Election Day is November 8, and if you’re searching for information about candidates or propositions, the Santa Barbara League of Women Voters has a variety of resources online.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that provides information for voters about the candidates and issues in the upcoming General Election.

Revae Moran is the Vice President of Voter Services for the Santa Barbara chapter of the League of Women Voters.

“We want people to know who they’re voting for, what they stand for, what issues are important to them and what they’re going to be working on,” Moran said.

She said the League takes positions on some issues like homelessness and reproductive rights, but they do not endorse candidates or political parties. They host candidate forums so the public can learn about who’s running for office. Moran said they use a format where candidates have equal time to respond to the same questions without interruptions or sparring.

“We have [candidates] do an opening statement and a closing statement, and we ask them questions in the interim,” she said.

LWV.org / Statewide information is available online through Voter's Edge.

A recent candidate forum for State Assembly District 37 — serving all of Santa Barbara County and a portion of San Luis Obispo County — is now posted in English and Spanish on the Santa Barbara League of Women Voters’ website .

At the forum, candidates Gregg Hart and Mike Stoker answered questions about job creation, housing, healthcare, environment, and more. The local event was recorded in front of a live audience on October 6, 2022.

A virtual forum on the pros and cons of the propositions is online, too. And there’s also a link to a statewide resource called Voter’s Edge .

“[At] VotersEdge.org, enter your address and zip code, and it gives you what’s on your ballot, who are the people, who are the candidates that will appear on your ballot,” Moran said.

With Election Day fast approaching, Moran encourages everyone to get informed and vote.

If you missed the voter registration deadline and are eligible to vote, there is still time to contact your local elections office to apply for conditional voter registration.