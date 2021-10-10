-
On Issues & Ideas, we'll hear from retired SLO County Clerk Recorder Julie Rodewald, about how we can take part in choosing the way we vote in the future.…
County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong is asking voters to participate in his San Luis Obispo County 2021 Voter Survey so he can make recommendations, informed…
On this week's edition of Issues & Ideas: Since the beginning of the pandemic, facilities that care for the elderly have been hotspots for the spread of…
We’ll learn about an election-related matter now before the SLO County board of supervisors, regarding campaign contribution limits for county offices. We…
Many in San Luis Obispo County are more than ready to forget about elections for now and focus on other matters. But there is sizable public opposition to…
With less than a week left until Election Day, an unprecedented number of ballots have already been cast in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties,…
Continuing KCBX's election coverage, we hear from Dawn Addis, one of the candidates hoping to represent the Central Coast in the state Assembly. And learn…
With four weeks left until election day, over five million voters across the country have already cast their ballots. Some are voting by mail, while…
In November, California voters will be deciding on a dozen statewide ballot measures. One is about funding stem cell research through bonds, Proposition…
The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way millions of Americans can vote this fall. States are expanding access to mail-in voting as a safer…