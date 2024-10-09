Another investigation underway into SLO County candidates?

An Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate is denying that she broke any laws after a report surfaced that she was under investigation for possible electoral fraud. Neither the District Attorney's Office nor the County Clerk have confirmed that an investigation is underway.

According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune, the DA is looking into whether Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate Gaea Powell lives at the residences listed as her home address when she filed for candidacy.

Citing the County Clerk’s office, the Tribune reports that Paso Robles school board candidate Hunter Breese is facing a similar inquiry.

The DA's office said it couldn’t confirm an investigation, and the County Clerk’s office declined to comment to KCBX on that subject. However, the Clerk acknowledged it did send information about the candidates to prosecutors at the DA’s request.

Powell told KCBX the issue may involve a misunderstanding about a rental property.

“To the best of my knowledge, I have not committed a crime,” Powell said. “I look forward to learning the results of the DA’s investigation.

KCBX also reached out to Breese.

Last month, an investigation led to charges against SLO Supervisor candidate Michelle Marie Morrow for allegedly lying about where she lived. Morrow is due in court this week.