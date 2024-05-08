© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Second effort to recall SLO County Supervisor fails after another missed deadline

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published May 8, 2024 at 11:28 AM PDT
District 2 County Supervisor Bruce Gibson speaking at a board of Supervisors meeting on April 24, 2024.
County of San Luis Obispo
District 2 County Supervisor Bruce Gibson speaking at a board of Supervisors meeting on April 24, 2024.

The second campaign by the Committee to Recall Supervisor Bruce Gibson failed after they missed the petition filing deadline last Thursday.

According to Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano, the group informed her office that they would not submit a petition because they fell short of the required 7,375 signatures.

Cano noted that missing deadlines is unusual in recall efforts, but she understands why people might run out of time.

“ You're not just asking people to sign a petition; you have to educate them as to what they're signing, and so it certainly takes a lot of time,” Cano said.

Supervisor Gibson said he felt confident the campaign would not gather enough support.

“ I was sure that the voters understood that this effort was an abuse of the recall process, and they could see through the lies and misrepresentations that the proponents were putting out,” Gibson said.

The recall committee claimed Gibson caused political division on the board by pushing his “progressive ideology.”

“I approach my job independent of political party,” Gibson said. “This is about using County government resources to put together programs that take care of people’s needs.”

The committee hasn’t responded to KCBX’s request for comment.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
