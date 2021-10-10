Bruce Gibson

-
In a 2-2 decision, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted April 6 to deny an appeal for a cannabis cultivation site in the community of…
Many in San Luis Obispo County are more than ready to forget about elections for now and focus on other matters. But there is sizable public opposition to…
San Luis Obispo County officials adopted a management plan for a portion of the county’s groundwater Tuesday. It’s a plan required under California’s 2014…
One-third of San Luis Obispo County jail inmates have mental illness, and half the jail population is either homeless or doesn’t have stable housing on…
$5.5 million dollars was awarded to San Luis Obispo County homeless agencies and organizations this week. It came from a pool of hundreds of millions in…
Arroyo Grande city officials and community members met for over four hours this week to consider if Arroyo Grande should stay in the Five Cities Fire…
With less than a week until the June 5 primary election, candidates for local races are busy making their final pitches to voters. In San Luis Obispo…
Local leaders are working to keep a small San Luis Obispo County fire station from closing later this week. Cal Fire Station No. 11 in Cayucos is…