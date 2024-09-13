Voter registration competition to begin across SLO County high schools

San Luis Obispo County high schools are competing to see which can register, or pre-register the most students to vote. It’s to prepare for the upcoming general election.

The competition starts on Monday. It’s hosted in collaboration with the SLO County Clerk-Recorder's Office and the local League of Women Voters chapter.

The goal is to encourage civic engagement and register or pre-register as many students in the county as possible. The school that signs up the most student voters will be named the Inaugural Voter Registration Champ.

The League of Women Voters will visit each campus to help register students and discuss the importance of voting. So far the league has already scheduled visits at San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, and Morro Bay High Schools, as well as Grizzly Academy.

Schools can opt out of visits from the league by designating student campus coordinators to assist in reporting completed registrations. The County developed a 30-minute training program for interested students.