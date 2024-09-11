Local student democrats feel encouraged after this weeks presidential debate

Cal Poly SLO democrats are feeling encouraged by this week’s presidential debate. It could be the only time Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump appear on the same stage.

During an interview with the television network CNN, Trump said he thinks it was his best debate and that he clearly bested Harris. However, most observers, including some republicans believe that Harris had the upper hand.

The impact of the debate on the election that many consider a toss up is unknown. But, Jordan Schleifer, Vice President of the Cal Poly Democrats says he thinks the debate will help Harris’ cause.

He said Harris clearly won because she was poised and articulate while Trump dodged questions.

“He couldn’t say he would veto an abortion ban despite being asked twice outright. He couldn’t say that he wants Ukraine to win the war despite being asked outright twice and he couldn’t say he lost the election fair and square,” Schleifer said.

Cal Poly Republicans did not respond to our request for comment in time for this news story.

Schleifer said the debate adds to Harris’ momentum in the race.