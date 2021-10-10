-
The State of California and Santa Barbara County announced Tuesday that they are moving forward with dozens of criminal charges against the pipeline…
A Federal takeover of a Central Coast police department is moving forward according to the man who called for it. Salinas Valley Assemblyman Luis Alejo…
A Central Coast lawmaker wants to see the federal government step in to take control of the King City Police Department. Earlier this year, Salinas Valley…
California Attorney General Kamala Harris is investigating whether criminal activity was part of last month's oil spill on the Santa Barbara County coast.…