Central Coast representatives endorse Kamala Harris after Biden’s decision to step down

Central Coast representatives have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris as the next Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden announced Sunday he will not seek reelection on the November ballot.

President Biden stated he is withdrawing from this year’s election for the best interest of the Democratic Party and the country.

Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal, representing Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, said he has mixed feelings about Biden's decision.

“This was a decision that he and he only could make, and I'm glad that after much consideration, he's decided to go in this direction,” Carbajal said. “He put country over politics, country over ego and vanity, and I think that's extremely important.”

On the Central Coast, as of Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris has the endorsement of Carbajal and Assemblymember Dawn Addis.

“She knows the importance of a strong and healthy democracy, and she has a phenomenal record on issues that are important to the Central Coast and important to me,” Addis said.

Addis highlighted Harris's work on reducing sex trafficking and prosecuting sex offenders.

President Biden also endorsed Harris. Delegates will vote for the new nominee at the Democratic National Convention next month.