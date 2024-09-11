© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
New data shows SLO County has leaned blue during presidential elections the past decade

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published September 11, 2024 at 5:05 PM PDT
San Luis Obispo County
Aidan Dillon
/
Aidan Dillon
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County is leaning blue. New data from the California Secretary of State’s office says Democrats have maintained their voter registration advantage in the county and the trend started more than a decade ago.

The latest state data shows that 38 percent of registered voters identify as Democrats, while 34 percent call themselves Republicans. That’s on par with the past few years.

The GOP long held a voter registration advantage in SLO, but by 2020 the numbers evened out. Even before then, the county was tilting towards Democrats in Presidential elections.

The last time the county voted for a Republican in a presidential contest was in 2004, when George W. Bush ran against John Kerry.

SLO voters favored Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012, even though Republicans held a registration advantage at the time.

It remains to be seen how this will all play out in the contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in November.
Government and Politics presidential electiongeneral electionDonald TrumpKamala HarrisSLO County Democratic PartySLO County Republican Party
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
