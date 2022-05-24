KCBX News Update: SLO County District 2 candidates, and SLO City considering updating dog park

Candidates for SLO County District 2 Supervisor

The June primary is only a few weeks away, and one major local race is for the SLO County District 2 supervisor seat.

The district is different than it has been in the past, though — after the last round of redistricting and the adoption of a controversial new district map, District 2 covers SLO County’s north coast as well as more inland cities like Atascadero.

The current district extends further south but less inland than the newly-drawn District 2.

There are four people running: Incumbent Bruce Gibson, John Whitworth, Bruce Jones and Geoff Auslen.

SLO County / The map drawn by the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce made more minor changes to the existing districts.

Bruce Gibson is a current SLO County supervisor representing District 2 at the moment. John Whitworth is a small business owner and Marine Corps veteran. Bruce Jones is a retired medical professional who is chair of the Templeton Advisory Committee. Geoff Auslen is a local business owner and is involved in several clubs and committees in Atascadero.

You can learn more about each candidate on their individual campaign websites:

https://www.jonesforsupervisor.com/

https://brucegibsonforsupervisor.org/

https://www.auslenforsupervisor.org/

https://www.johnfordistrict2.com/

The primary election is on June 7, and mail-in ballots have been sent out. More information on local elections from the SLO County Clerk-Recorder is on the county’s website.

SLO City seeking Laguna Lake Dog Park input

The City of San Luis Obispo is gathering public input for changes to its only dog park at Laguna Lake.

Residents can take an online survey until June 30. It asks residents to rank proposed changes and updates like services and hours of operation.

The city says the park improvements would be part of its Parks and Recreation Blueprint for the Future, a 20-year plan to improve public parks and facilities. Upgrades to the dog park could include different surfaces like pavement as well as dog rinsing areas.

Laguna Lake Dog Park is on Madonna Road and is an unfenced, off-leash dog park.

