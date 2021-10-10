-
Continuing KCBX's election coverage, we hear from challenger Dawn Addis and incumbent Jordan Cunningham, the two candidates vying to represent the Central…
The city of Santa Maria has grown considerably in the last two decades. With more than 100,000 residents, it is the largest city, both in population and…
For the last eight years, Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson has represented California’s 19th state senate district, which extends from Guadalupe to Camarillo.…
Among the dozen ballot measures this election, California voters are deciding on Proposition 17 and Proposition 15: we hear more about those two measures.…
With four weeks left until election day, over five million voters across the country have already cast their ballots. Some are voting by mail, while…
The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way millions of Americans can vote this fall. States are expanding access to mail-in voting as a safer…
Next year there’s going to be a big change in voting dates in California. Instead of the primary election being held in June, it’s moving up to March 3,…
The Santa Barbara County group working to get a fracking ban on the November ballot says it has turned in roughly 20,000 signatures to qualify its…
A Silicon Valley venture capitalist who believes California has become too large to manage received word Wednesday from Secretary of State Debra Bowen…