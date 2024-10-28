© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County’s new high-speed ballot machine could accelerate election results

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published October 28, 2024 at 4:54 PM PDT
An expanded ballot-counting room houses the new Hipro tabulator behind glass, where people can observe the machine in action.
County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder
An expanded ballot-counting room houses the new Hipro tabulator behind glass, where people can observe the machine in action.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office has upgraded to a high-speed ballot-counting machine that could quicken election results.

The machine, called the Dominion Hipro, counts ballots about three times faster than the office’s older models. The Hipro is being used alongside two older machines to process ballots more efficiently.

Erin Clausen, with the Clerk Recorder’s Office, said the Hipro could improve result times, specifically by counting mail-in ballots more quickly. These ballots can arrive up to a week after election day.

“We have a few weeks to get that done, and this will probably speed up that process,” Clausen said. “It will also probably help us be a little quicker on election night, as well, which is when we are tabulating all of the ballots cast at the polls that day.”

The new machine is housed in an expanded ballot-counting room, where the public can observe the process behind glass.

The County Board of Supervisors approved the new machine in July. At the meeting, some community members voiced concerns about hacking and fraud.

The Clerk-Recorder’s Office said each machine is certified for accuracy.
Tags
Government and Politics San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorderelectionballot
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More