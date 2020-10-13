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Issues & Ideas: Election coverage, reparations and internment camp memories

KCBX | By Chris Nichols/Cap Radio
Published October 13, 2020 at 4:53 AM PDT

Among the dozen ballot measures this election, California voters are deciding on Proposition 17 and Proposition 15: we hear more about those two measures. John Laird and Vicki Nohrden are vying for termed-out Bill Monning’s state senate seat. Assemblywoman Shirley Weber chairs the California Black Legislative Caucus, and speaks about which laws she believes can help address systemic racism. We look at the long-term impacts of wildfire on the Central Coast, and we get a look at the local aviation industry. Two elderly friends talk about the Japanese-American internment camps during World War II and how they adjusted to life afterward. And, we hear from a fourth-generation resident about the changes downtown San Luis Obispo has experienced over the years.
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CaliforniaballotCentral Coastworld war IIDowntown San Luis ObispoSan Luis Obispo airportRacismBill Monning2020 electionElection 2020John LairdVicki NohrdenAviationinternment campsProposition 17Prop 17Prop 15Proposition 15California Black Legislative CaucusShirley WebersystemicreparationsJapanese-AmericanWildfireFires
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
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Sean Flannelly
Sean Flannelly is a journalist and student at University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. He previously reported for KPFA Radio in Berkeley, California, and served as his student newspaper's sole podcast editor. Outside of the newsroom, he can be found hiking, climbing and camping his way around California.
See stories by Sean Flannelly
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