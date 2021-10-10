-
The estimated damage from the Alisal Fire at the Tajiguas Landfill currently stands at $20 million.
-
In the month of August alone, five brush fires have sparked around the state park at Oceano Dunes.Clint Bullard with Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said over…
-
Smoky skies continue to blanket the Central Coast, creating unhealthy air quality in San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties that is…
-
Russians hack Ukraine’s electricity network, turning lights off and on at will, rendering the country’s best tech hands helpless to intervene. North Korea…