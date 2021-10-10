Election 2020

-
County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong is asking voters to participate in his San Luis Obispo County 2021 Voter Survey so he can make recommendations, informed…
Continuing KCBX's election coverage, we hear from challenger Dawn Addis and incumbent Jordan Cunningham, the two candidates vying to represent the Central…
With less than a week left until Election Day, an unprecedented number of ballots have already been cast in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties,…
The city of Santa Maria has grown considerably in the last two decades. With more than 100,000 residents, it is the largest city, both in population and…
An environmentalist with nearly 20 years of public service experience, John Laird is vying for termed-out Bill Monning’s state Senate seat this election.…
California’s 24th congressional district race features an incumbent Democrat who has emphasized sustainability and preservation of the Central Coast…
For the last eight years, Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson has represented California’s 19th state senate district, which extends from Guadalupe to Camarillo.…
Among the dozen ballot measures this election, California voters are deciding on Proposition 17 and Proposition 15: we hear more about those two measures.…
KCBX's Greta Mart speaks with San Luis Obispo County top election official Tommy Gong about what is different in this November 3, 2020 election: the…
Come November, Pismo Beach residents will weigh in on a proposed visitor tax hike aimed at funding improvements for the city’s fire and police…